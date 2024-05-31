Astound Broadband Launches Affordable Internet Plan

Astound Broadband said it launched a new low-cost internet program for qualifying households.

The new Internet First product starts at $9.95 per month for speeds of 50 Megabits per second and $19.95 per month for 150 Mbps. New customers get three months free.

Astound said it was launching Internet First to keep households connected as funding for the federal Affordable Connectivity Program runs out at the end of the month.

“Astound Broadband developed Internet First so all residents can have access to affordable, reliable, fast internet to meet their daily needs,” Astound CEO Jim Holanda said. “Internet First is a low-cost, high-quality internet program that provides peace of mind and keeps customers connected to everything that matters to them.”

Astound said Internet First is available to customers who participate in public assistance programs such as the National School Lunch Program, housing assistance, Medicaid, SNAP and SSI.

Internet First includes a modem and WiFi, one line of Astound Unlimited Mobile free for 12 months and requires no contract, credit check or installation fee.