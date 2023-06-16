Astound Broadband Sets Mobile Rollout Plan

Astound Broadband, the cable company that operates as RCN, Grande Communications and other labels in parts of 12 states, is launching T-Mobile-based mobile service to internet customers starting in Massachusetts and Texas this month, via a previously announced mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) partnership with Reach Mobile.

Astound said will it roll out Astound Mobile in its other markets by the end of the year, after initially offering it to RCN customers in the Boston area and in Grande markets Corpus Christi, Midland-Odessa, Temple and Waco, Texas.

Also Read: NCTC Sets Up MVNO Partnership With AT&T

The cable company published some pricing for 5G services in the Boston market depending on how many lines and “by the gig“ or unlimited talk and text plans, as first noted by Light Reading. Astound said it passes 4 million homes in 12 states and also encompasses the Wave Broadband and enTouch Systems brands.

Cable companies, led by Comcast and Charter Communications, have had success in growing mobile businesses tied to their video and internet offerings. While still a small share of the overall phone market (less than 5%), cable mobile subscriptions accounted for about 75% of total phone net additions in the first quarter of 2023, according to MoffettNathanson. Via MVNO arrangements, cable companies sell mobile service priced below the big providers, notably Verizon Communications and AT&T. Cox Communications and Altice USA also sell mobile service.

“Astound’s entrance into the wireless market comes at a time when the need for fast, reliable, high-value broadband and mobile services is at an all-time high and more critical than ever,” Astound CEO Jim Holanda said in a release. “Through our relationship with T-Mobile, we’ll bring exceptional choice, value and savings, and competitive, award-winning services that customers need to stay connected to their world.”