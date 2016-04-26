Association of National Advertiser: FCC Should Not Approve Set-Top NPRM

Stay tuned for this important message: Advertisers, more than 700 of them, oppose the FCC's set-top box proposal in its current form.

One of MVPDs' big concerns is once third parties get access to their content and data, it will be re-monetized, including new ads placed on top or around that content and data, without their permission.

But advertisers, who theoretically would have a new platform for their ads, are no less concerned than MVPDs at the prospect, if an FCC filing by the Association of National Advertiser is any indication.

ANA told the FCC that the proposal would have "significant and undesirable" consequences, including jeopardizing advertising's contributions to the economy, which equates to some $3.4 trillion to the GDP and $25 billion annually for MVPDs. ANA says it threatens the rights and obligations of protected material, interferes with free expression. In short, it does not serve the public interest.

ANA said it was not against navigation device proposals per se but about ensuring, whatever device is used, that ad interests are protected.

The FCC proposal, it says, does not do that. Instead, it has potential draconian effects including less content, fewer distributors of programming, higher consumer costs, and less innovation.