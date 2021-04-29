‘Assembled: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Special Debuts April 30

Sebastian Stan as Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes and Anthony Mackie as Falcon/Sam Wilson in Marvel Studios' 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'

Disney Plus will debut its documentary special based on its The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series on April 30.

The documentary, Assembled: The Making of ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, takes a behind-the-scenes look at the six-episode drama series that concluded on Disney Plus last week.

The special follows series stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan along with members of the cast and crew as they take fans inside the making of the series. Viewers will learn how the roots of these two characters reach as far back as Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and the momentum that has steadily built over their subsequent films, said the streaming service.

Also Read: Streamers Could Draw Oscar Winners' Fans

Assembled: The Making of ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, is the second documentary special based on a Marvel-based, Disney Plus series following Assembled: The Making Of WandaVision.

Also Read: Disney Plus Sets Trailer for 'Loki' Series