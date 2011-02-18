Army's NASCAR, Drag Racing Promo Budget Survives Budget Ax

The Army's budget for NASCAR and drag racing sponsorships has survived the budget-cutting ax for now.



Led by the Republican majority, the House Friday voted down an amendment proposed by Democratic Rep. Betty McCollum of Minnesota to phase out $12 million in military spending on NASCAR and drag racing sponsorships, which the army uses as recruiting tools. The vote was 148 to 281.



The FCC has its own history with racing sponsorships. The FCC under Chairman Kevin Martin spent $355,000 back in 2008 to sponsor a NASCAR racer to promote the DTV transition.



The amendment was one of hundreds being voted on as Congress attempts to pass a stopgap continuing resolution (CR) appropriations bill to keep the government funded beyond March 4.

Among the amendments that have been approved are ones barring any funding for implementing the FCC's net neutrality rules, which many Republicans opposed, and to zero out the salary of its chief diversity officer, whose past writings about conservative talk radio have also angered Republicans.