ArizonaFallout: Hispanic Group To Press FCC, Hill,NTIA For Hate Speech Inquiries

Prompted by the

shootings in Arizona over the weekend and ensuing national conversation about

the role of violent rhetoric in politics and the media, the National Hispanic

Media Coalition plans to press the FCC to act on its longstanding petition on

hate speech.

That is

according to NHMC President Alex Nogales, who said the group would also

push the National Telecommunications & Information Administration (NITA) to

update an almost two-decades old report on the effects of hate speech, and

would press Congress to make sure NTIA got the money to do so.

The FCC has not

yet acted on the petition, according to an aide to one of the commissioners.

He said the

group would immediately ask the FCC to act on its inquiry petition and for

Congress to fund the NTIA study update. "I hate for things to come to

this before people move, but if this is the only way, then we have to push

this," Nogales said.

NHMC has

been urging the FCC to investigate what it sees as the link between extreme

rhetoric and hate speech on radio and cable TV and real world violence and hate

crimes. Nogales sees the Arizona shootings as an outgrowth of that hateful

speech. "We can't stand there with our arms crossed and make like there

isn't a reason why this is happening," he told B&C in an interview.

"We

started this dialog in the last immigration debate four years ago. We could see

that it was just out of control. It started with just an issue of

immigration, then every pundit on radio and TV who wanted an audience started talking

about it and started using the worst of language, and now it has spilled out

into mainstream," he said.

Following the

shooting of Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, the killing of a federal judge, a young

girl and four others, and the wounding of a dozen more, Giffords' supporters

pointed to Sarah Palin's Web site and its posting of cross-hairs

on Giffords' district after she voted for healthcare, and the use of

gun-related imagery. That was part of a dialog that has sprung up in Washington

and elsewhere about the harsh and violent tone of political debate and media

comment and its possible consequences.

"Just saying

we have to be civil isn't enough anymore. We have to scientifically prove that

hate speech leads to hate crimes."

Nogales said

the group would first issue a press release, then push the FCC to conduct the

inquiry and Congress to fund an update of the NTIA's 1993 report on the

role of telecommunications on hate crimes. Language like "crosshairs

and trigger and reload" have gone too far, he said, "and that was

just one politician. But if you hear the whole range of people who talk this

way, you see the link between hate speech and hate crimes. But you have to prove

the link."

Prompted in

part by the rhetoric surrounding the heated immigration debate--Arizona's tough

laws have been something of a flashpoint on that issue of late--NHMC was the

lead name on a petition for FCC inquiry filed in January 2009 and renewed that

request in May 2010. Joining the petition was a host of groups including Free

Press, Common Cause, Rainbow PUSH, United Church of Christ and many others.

Nogales said he would reach out to them for support in this latest push.

As recently as

September, Nogales was seeking support from FCC Commissioner Mignon Clyburn

for the petition. She had joined with NHMC to call for dialing down the

heated rhetoric that surrounded the network neutrality debate.

They were not

asking for content regulation, and Nogales reiterated that to B&C Monday, but instead for

"non-regulatory" means, saying if the FCC would investigate, it would

use the information for "educational, informational and research

purposes."

"We're not

looking for regulations," said Nogales. "We're about bringing this to

the consciousness of the American people to the point where we as a nation and

a population say to each other: 'We can't continue like this.' We want to put

the pressure on those individuals who continue to use that kind of rhetoric so

that they stop it or mitigate it."