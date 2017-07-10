Ari Fleischer Joins Fox News

Former press secretary to President George W. Bush Ari Fleischer has joined Fox News as a contributor.

Adding expertise in the top White House spokesperson role is increasingly useful in an administration whose spokespeople have been tasked with defending the president's tweets and have been under fire for a recent spate of off-camera press conferences and their own attacks on the press.

Fleischer is president of consulting firms Ari Fleischer Communications and Ari Fleischer Sports Communications.

Fleischer joins immediately and will comment across Fox News and Fox Business platforms in daytime and primetime dayparts.

Before joining the Bush administration, Fleischer was a spokesman for Elizabeth Dole's 2000 presidential run and communications director for the Republican-chaired House Ways & Means Committee.

