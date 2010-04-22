Arbitron, Coalition Reach Accord Over PPMS

Arbitron and the Person People Meter Coalition have struck

an agreement on a path forward to improving the audience measurement system,

according to Rep. Edolphus Towns (D-NY), who gave the deal a shout-out late

Wednesday (April 21).

"I am pleased to announce that Arbitron and the PPMC reached

an agreement this week to address methodological and other problems associated

with the Personal People Meter," he said in a statement. "They have

worked collaboratively to establish a plan of action that includes viable

solutions and a realistic timetable for addressing the issues associated with use

of the Personal People Meter.â€ª"

Townshas been a key figure in the ongoing face-off between Arbitron and the

group, which has long argued the meters undercount minority viewing.

Towns committee released a report back in September 2009

concluding that, among other things, "the ratings company was not

sufficiently recruiting Spanish-dominant Hispanics for its survey."

Arbitron countered that the conclusions were erroneous. The report was released

after the committee subpoenaed the Media Ratings Council for documents of its

oversight of the PPM. MRC was created by

Congress back in the 1960s to independently vet media ratings, though its seal

of approval is not necessary for a company or technology to operate in the space.

The FCC and the Government Accountability Office had also

looked into the complaints that the PPMs undercount minorities.

While it is primarily about radio-listening, the issue is

important to TV stations as well.

The FCC uses Arbitron markets in its multiple ownership

rules, which determine in which markets TV, radio and newspapers can be

co-owned.