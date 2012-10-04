APTS, Rep. Blumenauer Take Up for Big Bird

Add the Association of Public Television

Stations and another congressman to the growing ranks those with their feathers

ruffled, big time, after Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney said he

would defund public broadcasting, big Bird or no.

"Governor

Romney's call for the elimination of federal funding for public broadcasting

during last night's debate has generated an extraordinary - and overwhelmingly

negative - public response," said Association of Public Television

Stations President Patrick Butler in a statement. "'Big Bird' was the

fourth most trafficked Twitter subject last night - after 'Romney,' 'Obama,'

and 'debate' - and at its peak 'Big Bird' was the subject of 17,000 tweets per

minute.

Romney

said that while he liked Big Bird, and debate moderator Jim Lehrer, he would

cut off funding to PBS and anything else he didn't think it was worth borrowing

from China to pay for.

"Americans

by the millions are going on social media today to protest the elimination of

federal funding for public broadcasting, because they recognize that this

funding is essential to the survival and success of non-commercial, educational

public service media in America. Government and

independent studies have also made this clear," said Butler.

While

the Corporation for Public Broadcasting cannot lobby, it is APTS' job to stand

up for noncoms in Washington.

Rep.

Ed Markey (D-Mass.), a long-time fan of PBS and author of the Children's

Television Act, was one of the Tweeters taking up for PBS, He was joined in his

support Thursday by Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.).

"The

Republican effort to attack public broadcasting and force Sesame Street take

advertising betrays an appalling lack of appreciation and understanding of what

public broadcasting is and represents," said Blumenauer, in a statement

e-mailed to B&C. "A recent

study demanded by public broadcasting's enemies in Congress reveals that there

is no alternative to public funding and that advertising on Sesame Street would

actually result in less money for public broadcasting because people would

refuse to voluntarily contribute to watch commercial advertising.

"Perhaps

we need Big Bird to educate Governor Romney about the value of public

broadcasting and investing in services for the American public instead of

coldly shutting them down."