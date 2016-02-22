APTS Rebrands as America's Public Television Stations

The Association of Public Television Stations has changed its name to America’s Public Television Stations, effective immediately.

APTS is holding its 2016 Public Media Summit in Washington this week and is meant to emphasize the educational and public safety and "civic leadership" roles of noncommercial TV stations. APTS is looking to make sure the brand encompasses more than national programming (say, a Downton Abbey).

"This work goes far beyond the high-quality national programming for which public television is well known," said APTS president Patrick Butler in announcing the new moniker.

The APTS board approved the change last fall, with the membership agreeing at the summit.

The broadcast incentive auction is much on the minds of noncoms at the summit as the FCC prepares to reclaim broadcast spectrum. APTS was not happy that the commission did not guarantee that there would be at least one channel reserved for noncommercial TV in the repack of stations following the auction.