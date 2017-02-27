APTS Elects New Leadership

America's Public Television Stations has elected new board leadership.



That new slate was unveiled at APTS' annual conference in Washington, D.C., Monday (Feb. 27).



Ronnie Agnew, executive director of Mississippi Public Broadcasting, was elected chairman; Roy Clem, executive director of Alabama Public Television, was elected professional vice chair; and Carol Kellermann, lay trustee of WNET New York, was elected lay vice chair.



Agnew had been professional vice chair. He succeeds Eric Hyyppa, GM of KUSM TV Bozeman, as chair.



Newly-elected trustees are Ruby Calvert, lay delegate, Wyoming PBS; Kathy Rae, law delegate, KPBS San Diego; and Andrew Russell, president, PBS SoCal, Los Angeles.