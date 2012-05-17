APTS' Butler: Consolidating Some Operations May Better Serve Public

Association of Public Television Stations president and CEO

Patrick Butler took his public broadcasting "defending your life"

pitch to a Media Institute crowd Thursday, including making the point that

noncom stations were combining facilities and operations to try and better

serve their publics.

Republican legislators have renewed their calls for zeroing

out funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which dispenses

federal funds to noncommercial TV and radio, prompting Butler to counter with

an extensive case for noncoms and their aspiration to be "the civilizing

force in American society, the preserver of the national memory, the greatest

classroom, the grandest stage, the community center and the champion of good

citizenship," as he told the crowd of commercial media execs and others.

Commercial and noncommercial outlets share the same pressure

from Washington to give up some of their spectrum for wireless broadband, so

Butler's defense, according to an advance copy of his speech, serves the dual

purpose of publicly parrying the thrusts of budget axe-wielding legislators,

and making the case for why over-the-air noncommercial broadcasting is worth

preserving and how it is taking steps to be more efficient and effective with

its service and spectrum.

On the point of how efficiently noncoms make use of their

federal dollars, Butler talked about the kind of efficiencies from

consolidation that often get commercial operators pilloried by the very

Democratic legislators who go to the mat for PBS whenever Republicans cry

liberal bias or try to phase out funding, or both.

"We're trying to do this work [entertain and educate]

more efficiently," he said, "and we are pursuing such

initiatives as joint master control rooms, consolidated back-office operations,

channel sharing, spectrum leasing, fee-for-service data and content management,

and other innovations that may help us improve our service without increasing

our costs."

"Public television spectrum provides the backbone for

emergency alert, public safety and homeland security services in States across

the country," he said, a point commercial broadcasters have frequently made,

as well in defending their lives. "We're the 'C-SPAN' of many state

governments." The speech echoed many of the themes in a letter Butler sentlast week to the chiefs of staffs of every Senator

following an effort led by Senator Jim DeMint (R-S.C.) to generate support for

phasing out public broadcasting funding,

citing CPB's request for $445 million for FY2015 (CPB is advance funded to try

to insulate it from politics).

And while the majority of noncom budgets comes from fundraising

from listeners, grants and sponsors, Butler points out that even before the

economic meltdown that took a big bite out of fundraising dollars, the GAO

concluded that federal funds were essential to "station operations,

infrastructure needs, universal service requirements, educational missions and

other special circumstances of non-commercial, non-profit public

broadcasting."

As with the DeMint letter, Butler's pitch appeared tailored

to resonate with Republicans. He talked about the support of former Governor

Jeb Bush, President Ronald Reagan, and even President Eisenhower for

noncommercial broadcasting; cited an accolade from Dave Heineman of Nebraska,

chairman of the National Governors Association and "a proudly conservative

Republican," who likened the importance of Nebraska Educational Television

to Cornhusker football." (Which, in Nebraska, may or may not be a

half-step below God, country and apple pie).

He also talked of being in the "planning stages"

of "an initiative to help America's military service members and their

families cope with all the challenges of education, job training, health care

and other essentials of their lives, even as we honor their valiant volunteer

service to our country."

The interests of commercial and noncommercial media have not

always jived, but they are certainly united in the effort to preserve and grow

the broadcasting business in a broadband-centric age. Butler took a gentle poke

at his commercial brethren by way of pointing out their different missions.

"Oscar Wilde once said that â€˜America is the only country that went from

barbarism to decadence without civilization in between.' This is manifestly untrue,

but it is important that we never sacrifice civilization for

commercialization."

But he also struck a note of camaraderie. "I thank you

all for the support you've given us in our times of trial and triumph

alike."

The Media Institute is a nonprofit First Amendment think

tank supported by major media companies, foundations, associations and

individuals.