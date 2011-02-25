Appropriations CommitteeUnveils Stopgap Continuing Resolution

The House Appropriations

Committee Friday unveiled a stopgap continuing resolution

that would keep the government running if the Senate does not approve--and it

almost surely won't--the Republican-backed longer-term CR that cuts FCC funding

for net neutrality rules and CPB funding altogether.

But while the CR-lite

version would not have those cuts, it would require cutting $29 million in

broadband loan subsidies via the Department of Agriculture.

The committee points out

that the President's budget did not have those broadband funds in it, and also

pointed out "the Agriculture Inspector General has uncovered abuses and

inconsistencies in the program as well as a lack of focus on the rural

communities it is intended to serve."

The Ag Department has

already handed out billions in one-time broadband stimulus funds and loans and

the Republicans say the $29 million would be duplicative of other programs.

The current continuing

resolution expires Mar. 4, and the Senate has yet to vote on the longer version

of the bill, which the President has threatened to veto. The

"lite" version would last only two weeks--through Mar. 18--except for

the $4.1 billion in cuts it would make, including the ag broadband loans.