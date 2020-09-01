Apple TV Plus Unveils Trailer for 'Long Way Up' Series

Apple TV Plus Tuesday rolled out the latest trailer for its upcoming unscripted original series, Long Way Up, starring Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman.

The series, which debuts on the streaming service Sept. 18, follows the two best friends as they journey more than 13,000 miles over 100 days from South America to Los Angeles on prototype electric Harley-Davidson motorcycles, the service said.

Long Way Up is executive produced by McGregor, Boorman, David Alexanian and Russ Malkin.