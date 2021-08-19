Apple TV Plus To Premiere ‘Foundation’ in September

Apple TV Plus Thursday dropped a video trailer for its sci-fi-themed original series Foundation, which debuts on the streaming service Sept. 24.

The series, based on the Isaac Asimov book series of the same name, chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire, said the streaming service.

Foundation is produced by Skydance Television, with David Goyer, Robyn Asimov, Josh Friedman, Cameron Welsh, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross serving as executive producers.

