Apple TV Plus To Premiere ‘Foundation’ in September
Sci-fi series based on Isaac Asimov novels debuts Sept. 24
Apple TV Plus Thursday dropped a video trailer for its sci-fi-themed original series Foundation, which debuts on the streaming service Sept. 24.
The series, based on the Isaac Asimov book series of the same name, chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire, said the streaming service.
Foundation is produced by Skydance Television, with David Goyer, Robyn Asimov, Josh Friedman, Cameron Welsh, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross serving as executive producers.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
