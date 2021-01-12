Apple TV Plus To Debut 'Losing Alice' on Jan. 22
Streaming service to premiere first three episodes of international thriller
Apple TV Plus will showcase the international thriller series Losing Alice on Jan. 22, the streaming service said Tuesday.
The eight-episode, Israel-produced drama series follows Alice (Ayelet Zurer) a middle-aged film director who feels lost since raising her family, but after a chance meeting with a femme-fatale screenwriter (Lihi Kornowski) Alice goes on an obsessive journey toward success at any cost, according to the streaming service.
Apple TV Plus will premiere the first three episodes of Losing Alice on Jan. 22, with new episodes premiering weekly on Friday thereafter.
