‘Sunny’ Starts on Apple TV Plus; MGM Plus Debuts ‘Emperor of Ocean Park’: What’s Premiering This Week (July 8-14)

Sunny, an Apple TV Plus mystery series starring Rashida Jones, and MGM Plus’ Forest Whitaker-led drama show Emperor of Ocean Park are among the original TV shows debuting this week.

Sunny debuts Wednesday (July 10) and stars Jones as an American woman living in Japan who, after her husband and son disappear in a plane crash, receives a domestic robot named Sunny to help fill the void in her life. Initially rejecting the robot, she eventually builds an unexpected friendship with Sunny as she investigates what really happened to her family, Apple TV Plus says. The 10-episode series also stars Hidetoshi Nishijima and Joana Sotomura.

SUNNY â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

MGM Plus’ Emperor of Ocean Park premieres July 14 and stars Whitaker as a prominent judge who dies from a suspicious heart attack and follows his family’s efforts to determine the truth about his death. The series also stars Grantham Coleman, Tiffany Mack and Paulina Lule.

Emperor of Ocean Park (MGM+ 2024 Series) Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of July 8-14. For some, viewer discretion is advised.

July 9: Melissa Etheridge: I’m Not Broken (music documentary), Paramount Plus

July 10: In The Arena: Serena Williams (sports documentary), ESPN Plus

In the Arena: Serena Williams - Episode 1 Premieres July 10 on ESPN+ - YouTube Watch On

July 11: Tyler Perry’s Divorce in the Black (movie), Prime Video

Tyler Perry's Divorce in the Black - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

July 11: Vikings: Valhalla (returning series), Netflix

Vikings: Valhalla | Season 3 Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

July 12: Descendants: The Rise of Red (movie), Disney Plus

Official Trailer | Descendants: The Rise of Red | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

July 12: Exploding Kittens (animated movie), Netflix

Exploding Kittens | Hype Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

July 12: Me (drama), Apple TV Plus

Me â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

July 12: The Serpent Queen (returning series), Starz

The Serpent Queen | Season 2 Official Trailer | STARZ - YouTube Watch On

July 13: Faye (documentary), HBO