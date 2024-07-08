‘Sunny’ Starts on Apple TV Plus; MGM Plus Debuts ‘Emperor of Ocean Park’: What’s Premiering This Week (July 8-14)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
Sunny, an Apple TV Plus mystery series starring Rashida Jones, and MGM Plus’ Forest Whitaker-led drama show Emperor of Ocean Park are among the original TV shows debuting this week.
Sunny debuts Wednesday (July 10) and stars Jones as an American woman living in Japan who, after her husband and son disappear in a plane crash, receives a domestic robot named Sunny to help fill the void in her life. Initially rejecting the robot, she eventually builds an unexpected friendship with Sunny as she investigates what really happened to her family, Apple TV Plus says. The 10-episode series also stars Hidetoshi Nishijima and Joana Sotomura.
MGM Plus’ Emperor of Ocean Park premieres July 14 and stars Whitaker as a prominent judge who dies from a suspicious heart attack and follows his family’s efforts to determine the truth about his death. The series also stars Grantham Coleman, Tiffany Mack and Paulina Lule.
Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of July 8-14. For some, viewer discretion is advised.
July 9: Melissa Etheridge: I’m Not Broken (music documentary), Paramount Plus
July 10: In The Arena: Serena Williams (sports documentary), ESPN Plus
July 11: Tyler Perry’s Divorce in the Black (movie), Prime Video
July 11: Vikings: Valhalla (returning series), Netflix
July 12: Descendants: The Rise of Red (movie), Disney Plus
July 12: Exploding Kittens (animated movie), Netflix
July 12: Me (drama), Apple TV Plus
July 12: The Serpent Queen (returning series), Starz
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.