Apple TV Plus Sets July Premiere for Rashida Jones Series ‘Sunny’
Mystery drama to debut July 10 with two episodes
Apple TV Plus has announced a July 10 premiere date for its new comedic drama series Sunny, produced by and starring Rashida Jones.
Jones stars in the 10-episode series as an American woman living in Japan who, after her husband and son disappear in a plane crash, receives a domestic robot named Sunny to help fill the void in her life. Initially rejecting the robot, she eventually builds an unexpected friendship with Sunny as she investigates what really happened to her family.
Along with Jones, who also starred in Apple TV Plus’s Silo series, Sunny is executive-produced by Katie Robbins, Hidetoshi Nishijima, Joanna Sotomura, Judy Ongg, YOU, annie the clumsy and Jun Kumimura. The series is produced by A24.
Sunny is the second collaboration between Apple TV Plus, A24 and Jones following the film On the Rocks.
