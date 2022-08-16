Apple TV Plus Showcases Sidney Poitier in New Documentary Trailer

A new documentary about Academy Award-winning actor Sidney Poitier will debut on Apple TV Plus September 23, according to a new trailer for the film.

The documentary, Sidney, honors Poitier and his legacy as an iconic actor, filmmaker and activist at the center of Hollywood and the Civil Rights Movement, according to Apple TV Plus.

Developed by Oprah Winfrey, directed by Reginald Hudlin and produced by Derik Murray in close collaboration with the Poitier family, Sidney features candid interviews with such celebrities as Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Robert Redford, Lenny Kravitz, Barbra Streisand and Spike Lee.

Poitier, who passed away in January at 94 years old, was the first Black man to win the Academy Award for best actor for his role in the 1963 film Lillies of the Field.

Sidney is produced by Winfrey's Harpo Productions, with Winfrey, Hudlin, Murray, Terry Wood, Catherine Cyr, Brian Gersh, Paul Gertz, Joanna Shimkus Poitier, Anika Poitier and Barry Krost serving as executive producers.■