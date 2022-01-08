Industry Pays Tribute to Iconic Actor Sidney Poitier
Oscar winning and Emmy-nominated actor, civil rights activist and humanitarian passes away at 94
Hollywood Friday paid tribute to iconic actor/director and civil rights activist Sidney Poitier, who died Thursday night at the age of 94.
Poitier’s prolific movie career features such groundbreaking films as In The Heat of the Night, Raisin in the Sun, The Defiant Ones, To Sir With Love and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner that helped paved the way for Black actors in the 1950s and 1960s. Poitier was the first Black man to win the Academy Award for best actor for his role in the 1963 film Lilies of the Field.
Poitier also directed several hit films, including Buck and the Preacher starring Harry Belafonte, Uptown Saturday Night with Bill Cosby and Stir Crazy with Richard Pryor and Gene Wilder. In 2009, Poitier was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama.
On TV, Poitier was nominated for Emmy Awards for his portrayals of Nelson Mandela in Showtime’s Mandela And De Klerk, and Thurgood Marshall in ABC’s Separate But Equal.
In tribute to Poitier, Weigel Broadcasting's retro services Movies! Network and Decades Network will feature Poitier-themed programming blocks over the next two months. MOVIES! will air Poitier’s first credited screen role in No Way Out on February 7, as well as three of his films No Way Out, Edge of the City and Blackboard Jungle on February 28, said network officials.
Decades Network will air a 1972 episode of The Dick Cavett Show on January 10 featuring Poitier and Belafonte discussing their movie Buck and the Preacher, said the network.
Industry celebrities from Oprah Winfrey and Morgan Freeman as well as cable networks BET and TV One also paid tribute to Poitier on social media.
