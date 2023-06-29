Apple TV Plus Series ‘The Morning Show’ To Return in September

Reese Witherspoon in season three of ‘The Morning Show’ on Apple TV Plus.

Apple TV Plus’s Emmy Award-winning drama series The Morning Show will return to the streaming service for its third season on September 13.

The 10-episode third season will continue to follow the exploits of the on-air personalities and staff of a network morning-news show. The series stars Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston.

Apple TV Plus described the third season as one in which the future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest. “Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponized and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom,” Apple TV Plus said.

Along with Aniston and Witherspoon, the series stars Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Jon Hamm, Nicole Beharie and Julianna Margulies.

The Morning Show is executive produced by Aniston, Witherspoon, Michael Ellenberg, Kristin Hahn, Lauren Neustadter, Mimi Leder and Charlotte Stoudt.