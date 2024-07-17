Apple TV Plus Renews Comedy Series ‘Loot’

Apple TV Plus has given a third-season renewal to its comedy series Loot, starring Maya Rudolph.

The series follows Rudolph’s character, Molly Wells, who takes over a philanthropic organization after her very public divorce from tech billionaire John Novak. The series also stars Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Nat Faxon, Ron Funches and Joel Kim Booster.

According to the streaming service, Season 3 picks up after the prior season’s finale, with Molly and her trusted and unhinged assistant Nicholas (Booster) boarding Molly's private jet following an awkward exchange with a colleague (Faxon).

“With each season, Loot continues to deliver joy, laughs and endearing characters for audiences around the world,” Apple TV Plus head of programming Matt Cherniss said. “We are excited to partner with Maya Rudolph and the entire cast and creative team behind Loot to create even more heartfelt moments with an ensemble of fan favorite characters in Season 3.“

Loot is executive-produced by Rudolph, Alan Yang, Matt Hubbard, Danielle Renfrew Behrens, Dave Becky and Natasha Lyonne.