Apple TV Plus Renews Comedy Series ‘Loot’
Maya Rudolph starrer renewed for Season 3
Apple TV Plus has given a third-season renewal to its comedy series Loot, starring Maya Rudolph.
The series follows Rudolph’s character, Molly Wells, who takes over a philanthropic organization after her very public divorce from tech billionaire John Novak. The series also stars Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Nat Faxon, Ron Funches and Joel Kim Booster.
According to the streaming service, Season 3 picks up after the prior season’s finale, with Molly and her trusted and unhinged assistant Nicholas (Booster) boarding Molly's private jet following an awkward exchange with a colleague (Faxon).
“With each season, Loot continues to deliver joy, laughs and endearing characters for audiences around the world,” Apple TV Plus head of programming Matt Cherniss said. “We are excited to partner with Maya Rudolph and the entire cast and creative team behind Loot to create even more heartfelt moments with an ensemble of fan favorite characters in Season 3.“
Loot is executive-produced by Rudolph, Alan Yang, Matt Hubbard, Danielle Renfrew Behrens, Dave Becky and Natasha Lyonne.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.