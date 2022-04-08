Apple TV Plus Renews ‘Greatness Code’ Sports Documentary Series

Apple TV Plus will continue to explore the drive behind some of the most successful athletes in season two of just-renewed sports documentary series Greatness Code.

The six-episode second season of the series, in which iconic athletes pull back the curtain on a pivotal career moment when they touched greatness, debuts on May 13 and features such athletes as NFL quarterback Russell Wilson, NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace and X Games skateboard champion Leticia Bufoni.

Greatness Code is co-produced by Uninterrupted and Religion of Sports, and is executive produced by Gotham Chopra, Ameeth Sankaran, Giselle Parets, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson, Devin Johnson and Philip Byron.

Greatness Code adds to Apple TV’s lineup of sports-themed documentaries debuting this spring, including the They Call Me Magic docuseries about Magic Johnson, The Long Game: Bigger Than Basketball about NBA hopeful Makur Maker and Make or Break, which follows elite World Surf League competitors.

Apple TV Plus also recently announced the upcoming docuseries The Dynasty about the New England Patriots.