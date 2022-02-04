TCA: Apple TV Plus Scores Magic Johnson Docuseries

Apple TV Plus will chronicle the life of NBA legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson as part of a new four-part documentary debuting April 22, the streamer announced during its Television Critics Association Tour presentation Friday.

The docuseries, The Call Me Magic, follows Johnson’s journey from being the face of the Los Angeles Lakers to changing the conversation around HIV and transforming into a successful entrepreneur and community activist, said network officials.

Johnson will also be featured as part of HBO's upcoming scripted series Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.

The streaming service also released premiere dates and video trailers for several of its upcoming original shows during its presentation.

Apple TV Plus on March 11 will debut its limited series The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, starring Samuel L. Jackson as an ailing elderly man forgotten by his family who learns of a treatment that can temporarily restore his dementia-addled memories, said the service.

Apple TV Plus also announced the premiere its comic anthology series Roar on April 15. Based on a book of short stories by Cecelia Ahern, the series stars Cynthia Erivo, Issa Rae, Merritt Wever, Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin.