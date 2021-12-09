HBO Drops Video Trailer for 'Winning Time: The Rise of The Lakers Dynasty'

HBO has released a first look trailer for its new drama series Winning Time: The Rise of The Lakers Dynasty.

The 10-episode series debuting this March chronicles the professional and personal lives of the 1980s NBA Los Angeles Lakers squad, one of sports’ most revered and dominant dynasties and a team that defined an era, both on and off the court, according to HBO.

The ensemble cast includes John C. Reilly, Jason Clarke, Adrien Brody, Quincy Isaiah, Solomon Hughes, Austin Aaron, Jimel Atkins, Joey Brooks, Brett Cullen, Delante Desouza, Sally Field, Spencer Garrett, Molly Gordon, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Gaby Hoffman, Tracy Letts, Rob Morgan, Julianne Nicholson, DeVaughn Nixon, Sarah Ramos, Hadley Robinson, Jason Segel and Tamera Tomakili, said the the network. ■