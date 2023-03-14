Apple TV Plus Pairs Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson in New Comedy Series
'Schitt's Creek' producer David West Read will EP the 'Odd Couple'-ish show about two families trying to live together on a Texas ranch
Proving once again its ability to pull together entertainment heavyweights, Apple TV Plus has announced an order of 10 half-hour episodes of a new comedy series starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, and executive produced by David West Read.
Produced by Apple and Skydance Television, the untitled comedy is described as a "heartfelt odd couple love story revolving around the strange and beautiful bond" between Harrelson and his fictional family and McConaughey's TV brood, with the former moving onto the latter's Texas ranch.
West Read, who put himself on the map as producer of Emmy darling Schitt's Creek, is already in Apple's good graces -- his comedy series The Big Door Prize was just screened at SXSW and debuts on Apple TV Plus on March 29.
Harrelson, who perplexed some of the global entertainment market when he belied his belief in certain anti-vax conspiracy theories several weeks ago while hosting Saturday Night Live, is currently in pop-culture circulation as the star of Bobby Farrelly's sports comedy Champions, which debuted in theaters last Friday to somewhat tepid results (opens in new tab).
McConaughey, meanwhile, has been widely reported to be possibly replacing Kevin Costner in the forward-looking portion of uber-producer Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone franchise at Paramount.
As for Apple TV Plus, its flagship comedy series, Ted Lasso, is returning for at least one more season starting March 15. But now more than three years after its launch, few if anybody outside Apple's Cupertino, Calif. headquarters knows how many subscribers pay for Apple TV Plus.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!
