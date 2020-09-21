Emmys: ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Dominates Comedy Category

Pop Tv's Schitt's Creek swept the primetime Emmy Awards comedy category, winning best series, best actor and best actress awards.

The series -- which ended its six-season run earlier this year -- won seven overall primetime Emmy Awards including best comedy series, beating out HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm and Insecure, Netflix's Dead to Me and The Kominsky Method, NBC's The Good Place, Prime Video's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and FX's What We Do in the Shadows.

Catherine O’Hara won the first award of the evening, taking home the best actress in a comedy series, topping Christina Applegate (Dead to Me), Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me), Issa Rae (Insecure) and Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Eugene Levy took best actor honors, topping Anthony Anderson (Black-ish), Don Cheadle (Black Monday), Ted Danson (The Good Place), Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method), and Ramy Youssef (Ramy). It was his first acting Emmy.

Daniel Levy won best supporting actor in a comedy series, while Annie Murphy won best supporting actress in a comedy series.

Schitt’s Creek, which was nominated for 15 Emmys this year, also won Emmys for best writing in a comedy series and best directing in a comedy series. Overall the series garnered nine Emmy awards this year, including two creative Emmy awards.