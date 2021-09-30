Apple TV Plus Drops Trailer for New Kevin Durant-Inspired Basketball Drama Series
‘Swagger’ scripted series focusing on the world of youth basketball debuts Oct. 29
Apple TV Plus Thursday offered a first-look trailer at its new basketball-themed drama series inspired by the life of NBA superstar Kevin Durant debuting Oct. 29.
The 10-episode series, Swagger, explores the world of youth basketball and follows the exploits of players and their families and coaches as they walk the fine line between dreams, ambition, opportunism and corruption, said the streaming service.
The series stars O’Shea Jackson Jr., Isaiah Hill, Shinelle Azoroh, Quvenzhané Wallis, Caleel Harris, James Bingham, Solomon Irama, Ozie Nzeribe, Tessa Ferrer, Tristan Mack Wilds and Jason Rivera.
Swagger is executive produced by Durant, Reggie Rock Bythwood, and Brian Grazer, along with Rich Kleinman, Francie Calfo, Samie Kim Falvey and Smantha Corbin-Miller.
Apple TV Plus will debut the first three episodes of the series on Oct. 29, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday thereafter through Dec. 17, said the streaming service.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
