Apple TV Plus Drops Trailer for New Kevin Durant-Inspired Basketball Drama Series

Apple TV Plus Thursday offered a first-look trailer at its new basketball-themed drama series inspired by the life of NBA superstar Kevin Durant debuting Oct. 29.

The 10-episode series, Swagger, explores the world of youth basketball and follows the exploits of players and their families and coaches as they walk the fine line between dreams, ambition, opportunism and corruption, said the streaming service.

The series stars O’Shea Jackson Jr., Isaiah Hill, Shinelle Azoroh, Quvenzhané Wallis, Caleel Harris, James Bingham, Solomon Irama, Ozie Nzeribe, Tessa Ferrer, Tristan Mack Wilds and Jason Rivera.

Swagger is executive produced by Durant, Reggie Rock Bythwood, and Brian Grazer, along with Rich Kleinman, Francie Calfo, Samie Kim Falvey and Smantha Corbin-Miller.

Apple TV Plus will debut the first three episodes of the series on Oct. 29, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday thereafter through Dec. 17, said the streaming service.