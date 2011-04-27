Apple To FixGeolocation Glitches

Rep. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) gave Apple a shout-out Wednesday

for making some changes to its geolocation data regime after he and

others raised questions about the collection, storage, and security of that

information, as well as what users did and didn't know about it.

Apple's changes were signaled in a blog posting

and came after reports it was archiving geolocation data for up to a year

and that information was unencrypted, which Markey followed up with a letter to

Apple founder Steve Jobs expressing his concerns.

Apple said it was tracking wi-fi hot spots and cell

towers to provide better location information, was not tracking or logging the

location of iPhones, and was using anonymized info that could not identify

the source of the data. But it conceded that logging that info for a year was a

mistake-- a bug it said it was fixing--and took blame for what it said was

"misinformation" that stemmed from its failure " to provide

enough information about the issue to date."

Apple also said it was a glitch that kept some iPhones

collecting that hot spot and cell tower data after location services had been

switched off.

That said, Apple also said Wednesday that within the next

few weeks it will issue a software patch to reduce the size of the

crowd-sourced Wi-Fi hotspot and cell tower database cached on the iPhone,"

will stop backing up that cache when a phone is synced to a computer, and will

delete the cache when the location services are turned off. The cache will also

now be encrypted.

Markey praised the moves, but said he still had concerns

about the use of geolocation info for targeted advertising and would still

be expecting an answer to his letter. In its blog posting, Apple said

its iAds uses location info to target ads, say, locating the nearest

Target, but said that third-party info sharing is only after a users gives

permission for each app and each add that wants to make use of that info.

Markey said that "raises questions about the use of

location information for targeted advertising to iPhone users," and

promised to follow up with Apple for "clarification."

Markey is co-chair of the bipartisan House privacy caucus and has called on Congress to investigate the location data issue more broadly.

On the other side of the aisle, Senator Al Franken

(D-Miss.), chair of a new Judiciary privacy subcommittee, has scheduled a May10 hearing ("Protecting Mobile Privacy: Your Smart Phones, Tablets, Cell

Phones and Your Privacy." ), the subcommittee's first, on

mobile broadband privacy issues, prompted in part by the

Apple geolocation flap. He too, wrote jobs with some questions he wanted

answered.