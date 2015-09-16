App Alliance President Potter Resigns

Jon Potter, president of the Application Developers Alliance, has resigned. No reason was given, though board chair Geoff Hollingworth of Ericsson said the board had been "quite happy" with his leadership and were surprised when he announced his intention to resign.

Potter will continue as a consultant for the alliance, focused on global policy, Hollingworth said in a statement.

Alliance executive director Jake Ward will be acting president, and likely permanent president. "[W]e plan to recommend his permanent appointment to the full Alliance Board when we meet in a few weeks," Hollingworth said.

The choice is a logical one since Ward was a cofounder of the alliance with Potter in 2012.

The alliance boasts upwards of 60,000 individual members and over 200 company members.

“I believe in the cause and I have enjoyed the work, but I also have a wonderful family that deserves some attention, and many opportunities that I am looking forward to considering," Potter said in a statement explaining the decision, though he did not elaborate on those opportunities.