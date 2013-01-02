AP Provides Inauguration Style Sheet for Media Outlets

The Associated Press has produced a fact sheet

of "essential words, phrases and definitions" to help member news

organizations with their coverage of the second inauguration of President

Barack Obama.

It

includes such handy info as the time of the public swearing-in ceremony (Jan.

21, noon ET). Actually, the President will

already have been sworn in the day before in a private ceremony in the White

House in keeping with noon on Jan. 20 as the

automatic start of the President's second term per the 20th Amendment.

It

also supplies info on how many seats the inauguration platform holds (more than

1.600); a definition of the Capitol Building for those unfamiliar with the

structure ("Domed home of the U.S. House and Senate"); and AP's

general avoidance of the term "I-Day" as shorthand for Inauguration

Day.

AP's

identification of Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts includes the

additional info that he "mixed up" the words to the oath of office he

administers, requiring a do-over of the swearing-in in private last time around.