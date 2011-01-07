AP Names Deputy Bureau Chief In Washington

The AP has tapped senior editor Terence Hunt to be deputy

bureau chief in Washington.

He will help new bureau chief Sally Buzbee oversee the AP's

largest bureau with over 100 reporters and editors.

Hunt covered the White House for AP for a quarter century,

with a three-year break starting in 2001 to be assistant bureau chief, before

being named a senior editor.

Hunt was named in 2008 to oversee coverage of the financial

meltdown and expanded that role to include overall news out of Washington.

Hunt succeeds Steve Komarow, who resigned last fall,

according to AP.