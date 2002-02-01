Anthrax traces shut FCC mail center
After finding trace amounts of anthrax at its mail facility outside of
Washington, D.C., the Federal Communications Commission shut down the center
Jan. 31 pending remediation and retesting.
Results from the Center for Disease Control were expected Monday, Feb. 4.
The FCC's filing window in downtown Washington for hand-delivered or
messenger-delivered paper filings was not affected.
None of the FCC's contract mail employees at the suburban Capitol Heights
mail facility has shown signs of illness from the exposure, but as a precaution,
they have been provided with preventative antibiotics.
