Anthony Edwards, Terry Crews Tapped To Appear in ‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ Series

Actors Anthony Edwards and Terry Crews will star in AMC’s The Walking Dead spinoff series Tales of the Walking Dead, the network said Wednesday.

Along with Edwards (WeCrashed) and Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), the series -- which will launch this summer on AMC -- will also star Parker Posey (Lost In Space), Poppy Liu (Dead Ringers) and Jillian Bell (Rough Night), said the network.

The six-episode episodic anthology series will feature original, standalone stories focused on both new and established characters within The Walking Dead universe, said AMC.

“Anthony, Jillian, Terry, Parker, and Poppy are the first wave of singular talents who will further expand the Walking Dead Universe into harrowing, hilarious, heartfelt, and horrifying new realms and we couldn’t be happier to welcome them to the family, along with these terrific directors,” said Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of The Walking Dead Universe in a statement.

Gimble and Channing Powell will serve as executive producers for Tales of the Walking Dead, according to AMC. ■