Antenna Giveaway Comes to D.C.

TVFreedom.org and LG are providing a helping hand to Antennas Direct on its free antenna giveaways in the nation's capital, part of what is billed as the Broadcast TV Liberation Tour.

Over-the-air antennas (courtesy of Antennas Direct) will be given out in up to 25 cities, including 1,000 of them in Washington Nov. 23 to the first 1,000 people, plus a chance to win an LG HDTV set. Other cities in the initial giveaways include Toledo (Nov. 20), plus Indianapolis and Huntington, W.Va., next year. Local broadcasters will be holding events in those cities as well, said TVFreedom spokesman Rob Kenny, with other cities added to the tour when it picks up again in early spring.

“There are commitments right now for Indianapolis and Huntington, WV in the spring of 2015,” said Antennas Direct spokesperson Jeremy Nulik. “We have interest from dozens of other cities, but not yet firm commitments. The Washington D.C. event is a kick off for the Broadcast TV Liberation Tour, our effort to bring free high-definition television to the living rooms of American families.”

LG will be setting up HDTVs in Washington's Eastern Market (farmers market and craft venue)--where antennas will be given out starting at 1 p.m.--to showcase D.C. over-the-air (OTA) fare.

"The multi-city tour will remind people that all of this programming is available free of charge with an antenna and that local broadcast TV continues to offer tremendous value to television viewers across America," Kenny said.

TVFreedom was launched by broadcasters to push back on cable's push for retrans reforms and to advocate for the value of free TV.

Antennas Direct is a veteran at giving away antennas to promote cord cutting and, in turn, drive a bigger market for its antennas. “Over the past four years, we have given away antennas in over 40 cities, nationwide,” said Nulik. “The antennas are given away free and clear as part of our marketing the good news and performance advantage of over-the-air television. “

"One of the fastest growing trends in video content right now is an increasing demand for free, high definition broadcast television," said Richard Schneider, president and founder of Antennas Direct, in a statement. "That's why we sold more antennas in September this year than we did our first four years combined in business. We can't wait to spread the gospel of free broadcast television across the country."

Antennas Direct is donating the antennas being given away on the multi-city tour, with the exception the D.C. antennas, a percentage of which TVFreedom is paying for. TVFreedom is also paying for the use of Eastern Market for the D.C. event.