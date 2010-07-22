Another Republican Concerned About Title II On September Agenda

Another

House Republican has expressed concern that FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski is

going to put title reclassification of broadband on the FCC's Sept. 16 public

meeting agenda.

Saying

there were rumors to that effect--a spokesman for the chairman had no

comment--Rep. Steve Scalese (R-La.) said he did not believe the FCC should

reclassify broadband, but that it should definitely not rush the process,

adding that he thought a targeted legislative solution was preferable. That

came at a House subcommittee hearing on online privacy.

He

was echoing the concerns of Rep. Cliff Stearns (R-Fla.) of the day before, who was

also in the room at the Thursday hearing and echoed that echo, saying that with

the August recess coming up, September would be too soon for Congress, and

would not give the FCC enough time to consider public comments--8,000 pages

worth--since that deadline was Aug. 12.