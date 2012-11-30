Another Online Movie Pirate Heads to Brig

Gregory Cherwonik has been sentenced to 40 months in prison

for his participation in the IMAGiNE Internet movie piracy operation.

Cherwonik was the third member of the group to be sentenced

for criminal copyright conspiracy, according to the Justice Department. In

addition, Javier Ferrer pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit

criminal copyright infringement, the fifth member of the group to plead guilty.

Cherwonik, Ferrer and others illegally obtained and

distributed digital copies of copyrighted movies while they were showing in

theaters. Such piracy decreases the DVD and VOD market for legal distribution

of new theatrical releases.

According to the Motion Picture Association of America, the

group was the most prolific motion picture piracy operation on the 'net from

September 2009 through September 2011.

Ferrer, whose sentencing is scheduled for March 14, 2013,

faces a maximum of five years in prison.