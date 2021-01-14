‘Animal Kingdom’ Gets Sixth and Final Season at TNT

TNT has renewed crime drama Animal Kingdom for a sixth and final season. Season five starts this summer.

Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Finn Cole, Leila George, Rigo Sanchez and Jon Beavers are in the cast.

The show is about a teen who moves in with his estranged relatives, a crime-oriented family, following the death of his mother. In season five, Pope (Hatosy), Craig (Robson), Deran (Weary) and J (Cole) are still dealing with the fallout from the events surrounding Smurf’s death, including family members out for revenge. With their kingdom without a leader, the Codys struggle to maintain their fragile alliance, and to see which of them will come out on top.

Ellen Barkin played Smurf in seasons one through four.

Animal Kingdom reached 27 million viewers in season four across all platforms, according to TNT.

The show is produced by John Wells Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. John Wells, Daniele Nathanson and Erin Jontow are executive producers.

It was developed for television by Jonathan Lisco and inspired by an Australian film written & directed by David Michôd and produced by Liz Watts, who are executive producers on the series.