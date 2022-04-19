Andrew Roy Tapped To Head CBS News London Bureau

Andrew Roy has been named VP and London bureau chief for CBS News.



Roy will oversee all editorial coverage for Europe, Africa, the Middle East and South Asia and takes over those tasks May 3. He will report to Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews, executive VP of newsgathering for CBS News.



Roy joins CBS News from the BBC, where he has worked for over three decades, most recently overseeing international news coverage for the iconic international news organization. He has also served as head of BBC World News Channel, so brings operational experience to his new post, something CBS pointed to.



CBS and BBC established a newsgathering partnership in 2017.



Roy also has extensive experience in BBC streaming operations.



"Andrew understands what makes CBS News tick, having worked side by side with our teams over the years in Washington and abroad,” said Ciprian-Matthews in announcing the new posting. “His contacts in the field, his experience covering global events, and his knowledge of what it takes to produce impactful international reporting will add to the strength of our entire news operation.” ■