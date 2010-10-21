Analyst: Gov't Has Little Muscle in Cablevision/Fox Fight

As Cablevision Systems' carriage

battle with Fox Networks moves through its sixth day, media analyst

Rich Greenfield added some needed perspective: despite the cries of

outrage from several dozen legislators and regulators, the government

has little power to change or enforce much of anything in this fight.

Fox pulled its broadcast stations

WNYW and WWOR in New York and WTXF in Philadelphia and cable networks

Fox Deportes, NatGeo Wild and Fox Business Network from Cablevision

on Oct. 16 after it failed to reach a carriage agreement with the MSO.

The two sides were supposed

to resume negotiations Thursday, but according to Fox neither side had

spoken to the other as of 3:24 p.m.

In the meantime, more than

50 state, local and federal legislators have joined Cablevision's cry

for binding arbitration to settle the dispute and even Federal Communication

Commission chairman Julius Genachowski has asked the two sides to end

the "gamesmanship," that has characterized the dispute.

In his blog post Greenfield

notes that in reality, there is very little the government can do -

and he points out correctly that Congress created the retransmission

consent "mess" itself by its passage of the 1992 Cable Act. The

only thing the FCC can do in these situations is to ensure that the

parties are "negotiating in good faith." And even if it is determined

that either side is negotiating in bad faith, the agency has no authority

to take any action.

Now Cablevision isn't really

asking for government intervention - its calls have been for Fox to

agree, as it has, to submit to binding arbitration. But past retransmission

consent battles between other broadcasters and other MSOs have included

pleas for some kind of government reform. And it seems that Cablevision

would not reject any moves by Congress to change retrans regulations.

And that could happen - earlier

this week U.S. Sen. John Kerry (D-Mass.) introduced draft legislation

that would update the 1992 Act as it relates to retrans - just don't

expect it to happen soon, Greenfield wrote.

"With Congress currently

out of session and a lame-duck session set to resume later this year

(not to mention the potential impact of Republicans claiming a greater

share of Congress this November), we would not rely on Congress to act

any time soon to help Cablevision and the broader multichannel industry,"

Greenfield wrote.

Greenfield also seemed surprised that Cablevision did not take a simple

action that he said could solve their retrans problems for the foreseeable

future - handing out $30 digital TV antennas to its 3 million customers.

Sure, it would cost Cablevision about $90 million for the equipment,

but it would allow its customers to receive Fox programming and that

of any other over-the-air station for free. For that one-time price,

Cablevision or any other MSO could stop paying retransmission consent

to any broadcaster, which would save it hundreds of millions of dollars

over time.

Greenfield suspected that the

main reasons Cablevision and other providers don't hand out antennas

en masse are inconvenience - it's a bit of a hassle for customers to

switch TV inputs -- it would restore lost ad revenue to he broadcaster

and it hurts the cause for government intervention.

That last point could be the

real reason behind the ongoing battle, according to Greenfield's blog

post. The analyst sees little upside in this fight for the MSO - Fox

isn't going to budge and probably can't because of "most favored nation"

clauses in its other MSO contracts. Cablevision and its ruling Dolan

family could simply be digging in its heels to force broader legislative

reform.

"While the Dolans are not

normally known for 'taking one for the team,' the only advantage we

see to the current battle they are waging is to draw political attention

in hopes that Congress at some point in the future decides to amend

the 1992 Cable Act to diminish the current leverage held by broadcasters."

Fox declined to comment on

Greenfield's post and Cablevision did not immediately return a request

for comment.

In the meantime, Cablevision

baseball fans will likely miss what could be the deciding game in Major

League Baseball's National League Championship Series tonight at 8 p.m.

(the San Francisco Giants lead the best-of-seven series three games

to one).