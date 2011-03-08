Analyst: FCC Order Could Cripple ISPs, Fuel CustomerCannibalization

The FCC's new network neutrality rules, which apply to ISPs

but not Web application or content companies (like Google and Amazon), appear

to be based on the belief that edge services are "embryonic," while

the core network is "mature and static," an assumption that could

wind up crippling ISPs, harm both sides and lead to force customer cannibalism.

That is according to the prepared testimony of former

investment analyst Anna-Maria Kovacs for a March 9 network neutrality hearing

in the House Communications Subcommittee.

Kovacas says that while transport is provided free by ISPs

to applications providers, including content and service providers, those

ISPs have to compete with them on the appliation level. "The Order

restricts the carriers' flexibility in designing their business plans, limits

their sources of revenue, dictates that they spend capital to expand their

networks at the edge-providers' will, and forces them to subsidize competitors

who cannibalize their customer base," says Kovacs, while leaving

applications providers free to "transform their business plans at

will."

She plans to tell legislators that the order is essentially

a transfer of wealth from ISPs to applications providers. She said that could

cripple ISPS, "forcing them to subsidize competitors who cannibalize their

customer base." But added that could also harm applications providers.

"A transfer of wealth that will ultimately cripple the

party on which the other relies for its very existence is profoundly harmful to

both," she said. Kovacs said it was that implicit assumption that the edge

of the net could be protected "at the expense of the core," that most

worried her.

She will be preaching to the choir when it comes to the

Republicans on the committee, who are strongly opposed to the rules and what

they see as their negative impact on the economy and innovation.

While Kovacs gives the FCC some props for potentially allowing

usage-based pricing, she said it was not enough. "The FCC places so many

restrictions on the way those plans can be designed that the carriers'

marketing will be restricted to one dimension-price for quantity carried--while

consumers may well want very different things," she says. But she said

that what was more significant was that the order assumes today's revenues can

continue to support the network " "assumes that the revenues carriers

depend on today "even as the Order radically undercuts the sources of

those revenues."

Kovacs argues that that the fates or the core and edge are

inextricably entwined. "I believe that the combination of restrictions and

demands it places on broadband Internet access providers threatens the

long-term viability of the core, and thus also threatens the edge," she

says.