Analysis: Americans Averaged 600 Hours of Netflix in 2020

A pandemic-sequestered viewing public watched, on average, 612 hours (25-plus days) watching--and likely binge-watching--shows on Netflix in 2020 and the vast majority of that public (93%) reported that they had a subscription.



That is according to an analysis by Reviews.org*.



Ironically, since most people weren't in one, or perhaps it was getting a vicarious taste of familiarity, The Office was in the top 10 Netflix shows for the most days (189), followed by children's show CoComelon (127 days) and drama The Queen's Gambit (70 days), but drama was the top genre, followed by comedy and crime.



Reviews.com speculated on why The Office, an off-net show that ran from 2005 to 2013, was so popular: "Last year, we all needed those go-to shows—the shows that work whether you’re glued to the screen, browsing social media on the couch, or doing chores around the house."



CoComelon featured educational and socializing materials that would definitely be attractive during the pandemic, the company suggested.



While The Office may have reigned, 71% of the top 10 streamed shows were Netflix originals.



Tiger King held the number one spot for the most consecutive days (27), followed by Queen's Gambit at 22 days, followed by Ratched and The Umbrella Academy at 15 days apiece.



*Methodology: "[Reviews.org]‌ ‌sourced‌ ‌‌Flix‌ ‌Patrol‌ to‌ ‌gather‌ ‌which‌ ‌movies/TV‌ ‌titles‌ ‌appeared‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌daily‌ ‌top‌ ‌ten‌.‌ ‌We collected additional‌ ‌data‌ ‌on‌ ‌these‌ ‌titles‌ from‌ ‌the‌ ‌‌Open‌ ‌Movie‌ ‌Database‌.‌ Additionally, Reviews.org surveyed 316,174 Americans to determine their streaming habits and which streaming services they use. We used this data to determine the percentage of persons with a Netflix account, and the amount of time spent watching the service throughout the year."