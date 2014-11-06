ANA Warns Against Taxing Advertising

The Association of National Advertisers welcomed the new Congress with some advice it said would help insure advertising continues to be one of the principal drivers of the economy: No ad taxes.

In a statement congratulating the "political tidal wave that swept through the Capitol" — that would be Republicans picking up House seats and control of the Senate — ANA warned that any ads on taxes, which includes reducing the deductibility of ad expenses, could severely undermine that economic driver.

"Advertising should continue to be treated as a cost of doing business and essential to the ability of every company in every industry throughout the U.S. to communicate efficiently and effectively with consumers about their products and services," said ANA.

ANA continued to commit to working with Congress on online privacy issues, but warned that legislators "must be careful not to stifle the success and growth of online advertising in the push for greater safeguards."

The relationship of food ads to childhood obesity has been an issue in Washington and ANA says it will continue to combat that health danger and promote healthy options through the Children's Food and Beverage Advertising Initiative.

“As the 114th Congress takes shape, we look forward to working with Congress to fully realize the economic benefits of the advertising industry while ensuring win-win solutions for consumers, businesses and the economy," said ANA.