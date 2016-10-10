ANA Launches Multicultural Marketing Group
The Association of National Advertisers has created a new organization to promote multicultural marketing and come up with some best practices.
The group, dubbed the Alliance for Inclusive & Multicultural Marketing (AIMM), will bring together members of the African-American, Hispanic, Asian, LGBT communities with other thought leaders to talk about next steps for expanding the multicultural and "diverse-segment" marketing.
The alliance will be co-chaired by ANA president Bob Liodice and Michael Lacorazza at Wells Fargo. Among its goals are to:
• Share multicultural marketing examples through unique and distinctive forums
• Drive ROI, primarily through marketing effectiveness and segment relevance
• Provide leadership alignment and collaboration
• Develop unique, growth-focused insights through collaborative research and through the creation of the multicultural marketing knowledge center
• Create alternative and distinguished approaches to addressing industry diversity
• Disseminate best practices of multicultural and diverse demographic segments through a robust communications program
• Create unique marketplace experiences that provide compelling insights into the multicultural arena
Among those advertisers committed to the alliance are Anheuser-Busch, Burrell, Coca-Cola, Dunkin' Donuts, IW Group, Kaiser Permanent, Kellogg, NBCUniversal, Procter & Gamble, Univision and Wells Fargo.
The announcement came at ANA's 18th annual Multicultural Marketing & Diversity Conference in Los Angeles Oct. 9-11.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.