ANA Launches Multicultural Marketing Group

The Association of National Advertisers has created a new organization to promote multicultural marketing and come up with some best practices.

The group, dubbed the Alliance for Inclusive & Multicultural Marketing (AIMM), will bring together members of the African-American, Hispanic, Asian, LGBT communities with other thought leaders to talk about next steps for expanding the multicultural and "diverse-segment" marketing.

The alliance will be co-chaired by ANA president Bob Liodice and Michael Lacorazza at Wells Fargo. Among its goals are to:

• Share multicultural marketing examples through unique and distinctive forums

• Drive ROI, primarily through marketing effectiveness and segment relevance

• Provide leadership alignment and collaboration

• Develop unique, growth-focused insights through collaborative research and through the creation of the multicultural marketing knowledge center

• Create alternative and distinguished approaches to addressing industry diversity

• Disseminate best practices of multicultural and diverse demographic segments through a robust communications program

• Create unique marketplace experiences that provide compelling insights into the multicultural arena

Among those advertisers committed to the alliance are Anheuser-Busch, Burrell, Coca-Cola, Dunkin' Donuts, IW Group, Kaiser Permanent, Kellogg, NBCUniversal, Procter & Gamble, Univision and Wells Fargo.

The announcement came at ANA's 18th annual Multicultural Marketing & Diversity Conference in Los Angeles Oct. 9-11.