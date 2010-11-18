Americans For Tax, But Not Retrans, Reform

Grover

Norquist, president of Americans For Tax Reform, has asked the Senate

Commerce Committee Chair and ranking member not to support

retransmission consent reform legislation as currently configured.

That came in

a letter from Norquist and Kelly William Cobb of the Digital Liberty

Project, to chairman Jay Rockefeller (D-W. Va.) and Kay Bailey Hutchison

(R-Tex.).

That came

the same day the Communications Subcommittee held a hearing on retrans,

including on that bill, drafted by Subcommittee Chairman John Kerry

(D-Mass.)

Norquist and

Cobb were certainly not preaching to the choir with Rockefeller, who

slammed the media during the hearing and said retrans reform was

only the first step, and his full committee would be looking at cable

rates and why channels are not offered a la carte. Hutchison did not

speak at the hearing, but she is a longtime fan of the free market.

"We write

urging you to oppose legislation, such as that proposed by Senator John

Kerry, which would insert the government even further into private

retransmission negotiations, where broadcasters

and distributers determine how and at what price content is delivered

to consumers," the pair wrote, according to a copy obtained by

B&C/Multichannel News. "Neither distributers nor broadcasters should be told by

government what they must do with their private property,

and that is precisely what would result from Senator Kerry's proposed

legislation."

Broadcasters and

cable operators both say they want a free market, the difference is

cable operators argue that it is not currently free given that

there are must-carry rules, and must-buy rules and market exclusivity

rules that all favor broadcasters. Broadcasters say the retrans

marketplace.

Cobb told B&C that they were not against retrans reform, just reform that took the government deeper into the marketplace.

"ATR believes that Sen. Kerry's draft bill calls for more and not less government intervention in this space, and this unacceptable from a free-market standpoin," said Cobb. "Our letter was directed specifically at the Kerry bill and other suggestions that government should take a further role, not at retransmission reform in general. If another bill on retrans arises, we obviously hope it's in a free-market direction that removes government from negotiations."