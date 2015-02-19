Americans Befuddled by 'Net Neutrality'

Only a quarter of Americans are familiar with the term net neutrality and among those that are, only 38% view regulation of the Internet by the Federal Communications Commission under Title II reclassification favorably.

That's according to phone survey conducted last week by Hart Research Associates for the Progressive Policy Institute, a Washington, D.C., think tank founded during the Clinton administration.

"Net neutrality is near net zero understanding," Peter Hart, founder of Hart Research Associates, said.

