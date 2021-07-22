'American Housewife' Sold in More than 85% of U.S. for Fall 2022

American Housewife will debut in broadcast syndication next fall, said Disney Media Entertainment and Distribution on Thursday. Thus far the off-network sitcom is cleared in more than 85% of the country.

The CBS Television Stations will serve as the show's launch group, with American Housewife airing on WLNY New York, KCAL Los Angeles, WPSG Philadelphia, KTXA Dallas, KBCW San Francisco, WSBK Boston, WUPA Atlanta, WTOG Tampa, KTSW Seattle, WKBD Detroit, WBFS Miami, KMAX Sacramento and WPCS Pittsburgh.

In addition to CBS owned stations, American Housewife also will air on stations from such broadcast groups as American Spirit Media, Bahakel Communications, Cox Media Group, E. W. Scripps, Gray Television, Hearst Communications, Hubbard Broadcasting, Lockwood Broadcast Group, Mission Broadcasting, Nexstar Media Group, Tegna Media and Weigel Broadcasting.

“The syndication marketplace has swiftly embraced the funny and relatable American Housewife and we couldn’t be more pleased with the outstanding station clearances secured across the country for fall 2022,” said Chris Oldre, executive vice president, content sales, Disney Platform Distribution. “Not only will the show’s dedicated fan base be able to experience it all over again, but new audiences will also be able to watch the Otto family for the first time five days a week.”

American Housewife aired on ABC from 2016 to 2021, with ABC ending its run after the fifth season. The series stars Katy Mixon as Katie Otto and Diedrich Bader as her husband, Greg. Meg Donnelly, Daniel DiMaggio and Julia Butters/Julia Eisenberg star as the couple’s three children. Katie’s closest friends are played by Carly Hughes, Ali Wong, Holly Robinson-Peete and Jake Choi.

American Housewife was created by Sarah Dunn and was produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios, and Kapital Entertainment. Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz served as showrunners of and the series was executive produced by Dunn, Wiener, Schwartz and Aaron Kaplan.