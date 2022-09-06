'American Gigolo' Debuts, 'Queen Sugar,' 'The Good Night' Bid Farewell: What's Premiering This Week (September 6-11)

Two long-running series launch their final seasons while a movie reboot hits the small screen during the first full week of September.

OWN's drama Queen Sugar debuts its seventh and final season on September 6. The Ava DuVernay-created series will conclude the exploits of a Louisiana family who come together to run their father's sugarcane farm after his untimely death.

Paramount Plus on September 8 will debut the sixth and final season of the legal drama The Good Fight. The series, a spinoff of CBS' The Good Wife, stars Christine Baranski.

Showtime on September 11 will premiere American Gigolo, based on the 1980's film of the same name starring Richard Gere. Julian Kaye takes over the lead role in the eight-episode series.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of September 6 to September 11 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

September 7 – Tell Me Lies (drama ) – Hulu

September 7 – Ink Master (returning series) -- Paramount Plus

September 8 – The Anthrax Attacks: In the Shadow (documentary) – Netflix

September 8 – Cars on The Road (animation) – Disney Plus

September 8 – Pinocchio (movie) – Disney Plus

September 9 – Cobra Kai (returning series) – Netflix

September 9 – Gutsy (documentary series) – Apple TV Plus

September 11 – The Serpent Queen (drama) – Starz