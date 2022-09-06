'American Gigolo' Debuts, 'Queen Sugar,' 'The Good Night' Bid Farewell: What's Premiering This Week (September 6-11)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
Two long-running series launch their final seasons while a movie reboot hits the small screen during the first full week of September.
OWN's drama Queen Sugar debuts its seventh and final season on September 6. The Ava DuVernay-created series will conclude the exploits of a Louisiana family who come together to run their father's sugarcane farm after his untimely death.
Paramount Plus on September 8 will debut the sixth and final season of the legal drama The Good Fight. The series, a spinoff of CBS' The Good Wife, stars Christine Baranski.
Showtime on September 11 will premiere American Gigolo, based on the 1980's film of the same name starring Richard Gere. Julian Kaye takes over the lead role in the eight-episode series.
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of September 6 to September 11 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
September 7 – Tell Me Lies (drama ) – Hulu
September 7 – Ink Master (returning series) -- Paramount Plus
September 8 – The Anthrax Attacks: In the Shadow (documentary) – Netflix
September 8 – Cars on The Road (animation) – Disney Plus
September 8 – Pinocchio (movie) – Disney Plus
September 9 – Cobra Kai (returning series) – Netflix
September 9 – Gutsy (documentary series) – Apple TV Plus
September 11 – The Serpent Queen (drama) – Starz
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.