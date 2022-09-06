OWN's ‘Queen Sugar’ Debuts Final Season September 6

OWN tonight (September 6) will debut the seventh and final season of its Ava DuVernay-created original drama series Queen Sugar.

The series, which initially debuted on OWN in 2016, follows the lives of three Bordelon family siblings initially brought together by the death of their father and the future of the family's Louisiana-based farm.

DuVernay and Oprah Winfrey served as executive producers for the series, which was based on the 2014 novel of the same name by Natalie Baszile. Throughout its seven-seasons, Queen Sugar featured an all female directing staff, with more than three dozen women directors working on the series during its entire 88-episode run, according to the network.

During the Television Critics Association press tour last month, DuVernay -- who directed the show's final episode -- said that she accomplished her goals in bringing Queen Sugar to television.

“As I walked off the set that final day directing the final episode of the final season, I felt deeply satisfied,” DuVernay said. “I did not feel sad … I didn’t feel like something was being lost. I felt the whole story was gained and it was a beautiful end.”

Queen Sugar stars Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner, Bianca Lawson and Kofi Siriboe, with Glynn Turman and Sharon Lawrence appearing as guest stars in season seven. Along with DuVernay and Winfrey, the series is executive produced by Paul Garnes and Anthony Sparks. ■