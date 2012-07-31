Amendments Abound for Cybersecurity Bill

Through early Monday evening, 21 amendments had been received

for S 3414, the Cybersecurity Act of 2012 that is getting vetted this week in

the Senate.

Senator Olympia Snowe (R-Me.) had the most amendments at

presstime with nine proposed changes, including attempting to add a provision

that would allow FCC commissioners to add an electrical engineer or computer

scientist to the staff. It would also require the FCC to team with the National

Academy of Sciences on a study of the FCC's "technical policy decision-making

and the existing technical personnel at the FCC."

The goal is to determine whether the commission has the

resources to evaluate technical impacts of its ratings and the timeliness of

its decision-making, then recommend how to streamline that process.

The study would also compare FCC decision-making processes

with those of regulatory bodies in Europe, Canada, Australia and the United

Kingdom.

Among her other amendments was one that would require

evaluation of the implementation of Domain Name System Security Extensions,

plus a handful that appeared to be directly related to the bill.

Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid agreed to allow amendments

to the bill so long as they were germane to the underlying bill, which provides

for cybersecurity standards and protections from liability for companies that

share cybersecurity information.